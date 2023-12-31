Pune Municipal Corporation Takes Action Against Encroachment in Koregaon Park

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took action against encroachments by hotels and shop owners in Koregaon Park on Saturday. The action was taken by the PMC's encroachment department, along with the sky sign and construction development departments of zone 4. Two JCBs, three enforcement vehicles, police, and security guards from the Maharashtra Security Guard were also involved.

The action targeted encroachments on the front and side margins of shops, as well as unauthorized stalls and sheds. A total of 7,300 square feet of space was cleared. The PMC has been stepping up its enforcement against unauthorized construction in recent days.