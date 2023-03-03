Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar meets BJP MP Girish Bapat

Ravindra Dhangekar had given Girish Bapat a tough fight in the 2009 and 2014 Kasba assembly elections in Pune city. The two leaders have seen the allegations several times to date. But after Dhangekar defeated Hemant Rasne in the Kasba assembly by-election held yesterday, he met MP Girish Bapat, who had been ailing for the past several months, and enquired about his health.

In the by-election held due to the death of Kasba Assembly constituency MLA Mukta Tilak, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar became the giant killer by winning by 10 thousand 940 votes, and BJP candidate Hemant Rasane suffered a crushing defeat. Dhangekar then went to Mukta Tilak's residence in Kesariwada yesterday and met the Tilak family. Family members, including Shailesh Tilak and Kunal Tilak, were present on the occasion. So today he met senior BJP leader MP Girish Bapat and enquired about his health. Girish Bapat also wished Dhangekar all the very best for the journey ahead.