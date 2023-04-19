Pune: NCP leader Prashant Jagtap's 'Future MP' posters spark controversy ahead of Pune bypolls

Following the controversy over BJP's Jagdish Mulik's supporters putting up posters declaring him as 'Future MP' on his birthday, NCP leader Prashant Jagtap's followers have also put up similar posters to celebrate his birthday.

His supporters have put up posters across the city proclaiming him as the 'Future MP' of Pune city. Prashant Jagtap's birthday is on April 20th.

The recent display of posters declaring Jagtap as the 'Future MP' of Pune has sparked a fresh controversy in the city. This is due to the fact that political leaders are yet to officially announce their candidacy for the upcoming by-poll elections in Pune, which were necessitated by the passing of sitting MP Girish Bapat on March 29.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the by-poll elections soon. However, some political leaders, including NCP's Ajit Pawar, have urged their party workers to refrain from discussing the issue out of respect for Bapat's family, who are still mourning his loss.

Prashant Jagtap, the NCP's city president for Pune, had shown interest in running for the upcoming by-poll election. However, the NCP and Congress had previously agreed to a seat-sharing formula in which the Pune constituency was assigned to Congress. As a result, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has already announced that Congress will be contesting the by-poll election as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.