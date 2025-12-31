Pune News: 'My Wife Will Donate Her Kidney,' Patient’s Claim Leads to Transplant, ₹15 Lakh Deal Triggers Major Twist

The investigation into the illegal kidney transplant case at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic has been completed, and it has confirmed that the woman shown as the donor’s wife was not his real spouse. The Health Department stated that after a detailed review of the inquiry report, a decision on further action will be taken next week. Officials said the findings clearly point to serious violations of transplant rules and misuse of documents. The department has assured that responsibility will be fixed based on the report and that appropriate legal and administrative steps will follow after due examination of the evidence presented by the inquiry committee.

The illegal transplant first came to light on March 24, 2022, at Ruby Hall Clinic. To probe the matter thoroughly, the state government constituted an inquiry committee on July 18, 2023. The ten-member panel was headed by retired judge Sandeep Shinde. After examining all aspects of the case, the committee submitted its detailed report to Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. The government said the committee was given full authority to summon individuals, examine records, and assess the role of institutions involved, ensuring that the investigation remained comprehensive and impartial.

During the inquiry, it was established that Amit Annasaheb Salunkhe was the kidney recipient, while Sarika Gangaram Sutar, who posed as his wife, was the donor. The committee noted that Sutar’s sister, Kavita Koli, later filed a complaint after the promised payment for the kidney donation was not made. This complaint played a key role in exposing the illegal transaction. The report highlights that the false marital relationship was central to securing approval for the transplant, which is otherwise restricted under strict legal and ethical guidelines.

The committee questioned a wide range of individuals, including Ruby Hall Clinic officials, the doctors who performed the surgery, staff involved in preparing documents, agents, the donor and recipient, and members of the State Authorization Committee. Officials from Sassoon Hospital, police inspectors, Crime Branch Unit Two in Pune, and informants were also examined. In total, a 470-page report was prepared. Based on its findings, the Health Department said the Health Minister will take a final decision next week regarding action against those responsible.

In this case, patient Amit Salunkhe presented Sarika Sutar as his wife to obtain permission for the kidney transplant. On the basis of forged documents and fabricated marriage proof, the Sassoon Hospital transplant committee approved the procedure. The transplant was subsequently carried out at Ruby Hall Clinic. Salunkhe had allegedly promised to pay Sutar ₹15 lakh for the kidney donation. When the amount was not paid, Sutar approached the police, leading to the exposure of the illegal transplant racket.