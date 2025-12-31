Happy New Year’s Eve! Google Celebrates New Year's Eve 2025 With Special Doodle

Search engine giant Google is celebrating its last doodle of the year with a special New Year's Eve 2025 animated doodle welcoming 2026 in golden, silver, shiny balloons and party crackers. While sharing the final countdown of 2025 across the globe on its homepage, the festive animated doodle signals the end of the year and the start of a new journey, reminding its users that a brand new year is waiting for new excitement.

The Google doodle features celebration decor with balloons, decorations, a chocolate and confetti. The centre of the doodle animated year shows transitions from 2025 to 2026. Clicking on the Google logo from the home page, one can see the date and day on the left and the New Year's Eve celebration with a party whistle blower, while clicking on it will make "poooon" noise.

Well, I kinda liked this year's @Google doodle

Hope 2026 is kind to everyone of us

Happy New Year in advance 🎉 pic.twitter.com/53Ml5mtrc9 — Rudra Veena (@RudraVeenaSayz) December 31, 2025

"This annual Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve across the world, when billions of people gather with friends and family to reflect on the past year and welcome the new one. Soon, the clock will strike midnight to officially mark the start of 2026," Google said on the doodle's description page.

Also Read | Last Sunrise of 2025 Video: Mumbaikars Witness Golden Dawn at Gateway of India.

Google used its homepage to celebrate festivals, days, and personalities with interactive creatives and animations. Google Doodles have also celebrated major holidays and historians while giving more information on the interesting topics.