Last Sunrise of 2025 Video: Mumbaikars Witness Golden Dawn at Gateway of India

The last sunrise of 2025 became a memory of Mumbaikars as it was a golden morning on Wednesday, December 31. Several gathered at the Gateway of India to witness the year's last dawn, along the seafront, many recording videos as the first rays of sunlight slowly appeared on the horizon.

At around 7 am, the sky begins to glow in shades of orange and gold on the calm waters of the Arabian Sea, where ferry and fishing boats are parked.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals of the last sunrise of the year 2025, from Mumbai's Gateway of India. pic.twitter.com/myrA9gJkcl — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

For the security and safety of the people on the eve of New Year, Mumbai Police have deployed over 17,000 police personnel across key locations, including Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu and Versova beaches. Public transport, including Mumbai local train, metro and other services, will operate with an extended time of period to support late-night travel and public safety during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Also Read | New Year 2026: Mumbai Police Tighten Security as City Gears Up for Celebrations, Over 17,000 Police Personnel Deployed.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations underway across Mumbai and the suburbs, police bandobast has been strengthened to maintain law and order.



Citizens are urged to cooperate with police staff on the ground, stay alert, and report any suspicious objects/ individuals. For… pic.twitter.com/ncs0qRYIi0 — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 30, 2025

Metro Line 3, which is also known as Aqua Line, will remain operational throughout the night, with services running continuously until 5.55 am on January 1, 2026.

BEST will deploy additional buses on major coastal routes to handle the passenger demand and ease congestion. Local train services will be available as Central and Western Railways announced additional services overnight.