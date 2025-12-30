New Year 2026: Mumbai Police Tighten Security as City Gears Up for Celebrations, Over 17,000 Police Personnel Deployed

As Mumbai and the rest of the country prepare to welcome the New Year, the Mumbai Police have stepped up security measures across the city. On December 31, 2025, a large number of events are scheduled to take place in Mumbai, including religious programmes, as well as celebrations at public places, hotels, shopping malls and other crowded areas. In view of this, the Mumbai Police have made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order.

Under the supervision of Joint Commissioners of Police from the Law and Order and Traffic departments, a special security plan has been drawn up for the entire city to ensure that citizens can celebrate the New Year without fear or inconvenience.

A strong security cover has been deployed for New Year’s Eve. As many as 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 61 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 2,790 police officers and 14,200 police personnel have been deployed. In addition, SRPF platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), RCP platoons and Home Guards have been stationed in sensitive and crowded areas.

DCP Akbar Pathan said, “On the night of December 31, nakabandis will be set up across different parts of the city. Police patrolling will be intensified at major junctions, tourist spots and party hotspots. Fixed-point deployments will be in place in crowded areas to prevent any untoward incident.”

The Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to follow rules and welcome the New Year with enthusiasm and peace. In case of any emergency or for assistance, citizens have been advised to immediately contact the 100 or 112 helpline numbers.