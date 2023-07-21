Pune: Notice issued to ZP officer for failure to address unauthorized schools in district

Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare has issued a notice to Zilla Parishad Education Officer Sandhya Gaikwad due to her failure to take action against unauthorized schools in the district despite receiving an order. The education commissioner has warned that disciplinary action will be taken against her if her explanation is not satisfactory.

Despite clear directives from Director of Secondary Education Sharad Gosavi and Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, 18 unauthorized schools are still operational in the district, some of which are functioning this academic year. The Zilla Parishad, particularly ZP Primary Education Officer Sandhya Gaikwad, has been negligent in taking appropriate action against these schools, even after being warned of disciplinary consequences.

Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare sent a notice on Thursday to ZP Primary Education Officer Sandhya Gaikwad, giving a final chance to take action against the unauthorized schools. It was explicitly stated that failure to comply would result in a fine of Rs 1 lakh imposed on the education officer and criminal cases being filed as required. However, even after the notice, no action has been taken by the Zilla Parishad.

This shows the indifference of the Pune Zilla Parishad education department in implementing the government policy.