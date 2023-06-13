Pune: Oil tanker overturns, causing massive spill and traffic jam on Chandannagar BRT Lane

A tragic incident unfolded on the bustling BRT lane in Chandannagar when an oil tanker flipped over, resulting in a significant oil spill. The incident initially took place around 7 am on Tuesday, but the traffic jam intensified as time passed. The tanker driver sustained injuries and was immediately transported to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment.

The accident prompted a quick and efficient response from the local fire brigade, who promptly arrived at the scene to address the situation.

Efforts are underway by the authorities to diligently manage and control the oil spill. As a safety measure, cautionary advice has been issued for the surrounding area, urging residents and commuters to refrain from approaching the affected site until the situation has been effectively resolved.