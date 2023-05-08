Pune on alert: Heavy rain expected in next 3-4 hours

On Sunday, several areas of Pune experienced significant rainfall, and the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in some areas today. A warning has been issued for Pune regarding heavy rainfall and the possibility of lightning.

For the past few days, the state has been hit by unseasonal rains. In Pune, the downpour that started on Sunday evening ruined the holiday plans of the residents. The intensity of the rain was so high that the roads got flooded very quickly. According to the latest reports, Hadapsar recorded 13.5 mm of rainfall yesterday, whereas NDA recorded 1 mm, Lonavala 1 mm, Shivajinagar 0.5 mm, Magarpatta 0.5 mm, and Haveli 0.5 mm.

Pune has been experiencing a strange weather pattern lately, with scorching heat in the afternoons followed by sudden rain in the evenings. Experts are attributing this to the effects of climate change, as such extreme weather conditions have never been observed in Pune before.

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in several regions of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Satara, Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Sindhudurg, and Pune city in the next three to four hours.