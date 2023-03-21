Pune: Osho Ashram denies entry to followers wearing Osho's mala, sparks protest on 70th Enlightenment Day

The controversies surrounding the Osho Ashram seem to never end. On the occasion of the 70th Enlightenment Day, several followers staged a protest outside the ashram on Tuesday after being denied entry by the administration.

The disciples were told they couldn't enter the premises if they were wearing Osho's mala (beaded necklace). The followers, on the other hand, pointed out that the'mala' had been given to them by their master and could not be removed.

A former trustee of the Osho International Foundation, Swami Chaitanya Kirti, said, "The management of Osho International Meditation Center has banned Osho disciples from entering the ashram for wearing diksha malas that have been provided by Osho. Under no circumstances, we can remove the ‘mala’ or stop wearing it, as it was given to us by our guru. The site of the ashram has been put up for sale and we are fighting against it. We are protesting against the ashram management in a very peaceful way. Section 144 has been enforced in the Osho Ashram area of Koregaon Park by the police and local administration. We are peacefully holding the silent protest and it's our request to the administration to allow us in."