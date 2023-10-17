Pune: Petrol tanker collision claims lives of twin toddlers, injures mother

In a heartbreaking incident in Maharashtra's Pune, twin toddlers lost their lives in a tragic accident. Three-and-a-half-year-old Sakshi Satish Kumar Jha and Shraddha Satish Kumar Jha, residents of Bhosari, were killed when a petrol tanker collided with the two-wheeler their family was riding on.

The accident, which took place around 5.00 p.m. on Monday, also left their 38-year-old mother, Kiran Satish Kumar Jha, injured. The family was en route from the airport to Bhosari when the collision occurred. Fortunately, the father, who was driving the bike, escaped unharmed.

The Vishrantwadi police took swift action, filing a case against the tanker driver, Pramod Kumar Yadav, who has since been arrested. Additionally, the involved tanker has been seized by authorities.