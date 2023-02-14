Pune: PMC announces water cut in certain areas of city on 15 and 16 Feb

Flow metres are being installed on the main water channels of the city to audit the water under the Samana Pani Yojana by the Municipal Corporation. Under that, the water supply to some parts of the city will be cut off on Wednesday (15th) and Thursday.

The municipal administration has appealed to the citizens to cooperate as the water will be supplied to the affected areas in the morning and late on the next day.

Wednesday water cut - Sanas Pumping Station: Narhe, Dhayari Manas Complex, Dhayari Khandoba Temple Complex Lane No. B10 to B-14

Thursday water cut - Chatushrungi Tank Complex: Bopodi, Angal Park, Khadki, Sahara Hotel, Raj Bhavan, Panchavati, Aundh, Khadki Amusement Factory, Gauravshree Society, SNDT Tank Complex - Shivajinagar, Bhosalenagar, Ghale Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Hanuman Nagar, Janwadi, Vaiduwadi, Model Colony, Wadarwadi, Revenue Colony, Police Line, Gokhale Nagar, Bhandarkar Road, and Premises Padmavati Tank Complex - Bibvewadi, Upper Indiranagar, Pimpri Indiranagar, Upper And Super Indiranagar. State Banknagar Lake Town, Gangadham, Bibvewadi, Kondhwa Road, Vidyasagar Colony, Salisbury Park, Maharshinagar, Dias Plot, Market Yard, Dhankavadi, Gulabnagar, Chaitanyanagar, Taljai Colony Area. New Cantonment Water Purification Centre - Sasanenagar, Kale Boratenagar, Hadapsar Gaothan, Gliding Centre, Phursungi, Sayyadnagar, Satavwadi, Indraprastha, Magarpatta, Wanavdi, Chandannagar, Kharadi, Ramtekdi, Malwadi, Bhosale Garden, 15Th Radio, Laxmi Colony, Mahadevnagar, Magarpatta Area.