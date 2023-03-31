Pune: PMC modifies boundaries, excludes Fursungi and Uruli Devachi

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has modified its boundaries, and as a result, Fursungi and Uruli Devachi will no longer be included in the municipality limits. The Maharashtra government has released an official notice regarding the revised limits of PMC.

Fursungi and Uruli Devachi are being removed from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) due to a number of issues such as insufficient infrastructure and inadequate civic amenities. These villages have been struggling with problems such as water scarcity and lack of sewage facilities, which have negatively affected the living standards of their inhabitants. A municipal council will now be established to address these issues and oversee the development of the two villages.

The move to remove Fursungi and Uruli Devachi from the PMC has resulted in varying opinions from residents. Some are unhappy with the decision, while others feel that it will have positive effects on development opportunities in the future.

The Maharashtra government has guaranteed that the decision to exclude Fursungi and Uruli Devachi from the PMC will not hinder their development. The government will allocate funds for the development of these two villages.

Starting from April 1, 2023, the new boundaries of the PMC will be implemented. The PMC has requested the cooperation of Fursungi and Uruli Devachi's residents in implementing this decision and has promised to prioritize the development of these villages.