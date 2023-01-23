Pune: PMC takes action against 353 people for spitting in public, recovers over Rs 3.5 lakh in fines

In the last ten days, the civic administration has prosecuted 353 people for spitting in public and collected nearly Rs 3.5 lakh in fines. The initiative was initiated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) before last week's G20 summit.

In the first three days of the drive, the local authority collected Rs 1.23 lakh in fines from 123 people. The municipal council has now decided to continue this campaign against those who spit in public places. According to officials, the initiative will keep the city clean. Meanwhile, residents have shown their support for the project and encouraged more action.