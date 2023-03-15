Pune: PMC to take legal action against people feeding pigeons amid increased health issues

The Pune Municipal Council (PMC) has begun to take action to control pigeons, the excreta and feathers are hazardous to people's health. It has directed health inspectors to intervene in the city's unchecked pigeon population growth.

According to Thane signboards that went viral on social media and terrified Pune residents, cases of hypersensitivity pneumonia caused by pigeon feathers and faeces are on the rise in Pune and Mumbai. The TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) notices also included a warning that anyone caught feeding pigeons in public will face a Rs. 500 fine.

People often maintain pigeons in slums, colonies, and on the terraces of public restrooms. Residents of bungalows have also been seen feeding these birds. The civic anti-encroachment agency will work with health inspectors to remove the pigeons. Those who feed the birds will face legal action and penalties.