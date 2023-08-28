Pune: PMPML contractual drivers call off strike, big relief to commuters

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) announced on Monday that contractual bus drivers have ended their strike, which began on Sunday, and have resumed duties on Monday. Consequently, 1,801 buses have returned to the city's streets today, providing improved commuting options for passengers.

The strike originated from the drivers employed by the Travel Time company, a contracted firm contributing 200 buses to PMPML, declaring a sudden strike on August 25. This triggered a crisis within PMPML, prompting officers to cancel their duties to manage the situation. PMPML drivers, who typically handle administrative tasks, were temporarily assigned to the contractor's buses to minimize passenger inconvenience.

Drivers at the Kothrud Depot ended their strike on August 26, while those at the Pune Railway Station and Wagholi depot resumed work on Sunday. Throughout the strike period, PMPML officials ensured that maximum buses adhered to schedules and strived to mitigate passenger inconvenience. The strike's impact on services was deemed minor, as city buses maintained satisfactory revenue levels and an optimal number of buses continued to operate on the city's streets.