Published: September 22, 2023

Pune: PMPML introduces two new bus routes, check details here

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has taken a significant step towards improving public transportation in the city by inaugurating two new bus routes today.

• Route no. 156: Hadapsar Bus Depot to Hadapsar Railway Station (via - Magarpatta, Mundhwagaon, Mundhwa Chowk, and Lonkar Colony)

Route no. 198: Mundhwa Chowk to Kesnand Phata (Wagholi) (via - Malwadi Manjari, Avhalwadi, Satav Park and Wagholi bazar)

PMPML encourages all residents to take advantage of these new bus services to enhance their daily commutes, ultimately promoting a greener and more sustainable transportation system in Pune.

