Pune: PMPML introduces two new bus routes, check details here

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has taken a significant step towards improving public transportation in the city by inaugurating two new bus routes today.

• Route no. 156: Hadapsar Bus Depot to Hadapsar Railway Station (via - Magarpatta, Mundhwagaon, Mundhwa Chowk, and Lonkar Colony)

प्रवाशांच्या वाढत्या मागणी नुसार पीएमपीएमलकडून शुक्रवार दि. २२/०९/२०२३ पासून मार्ग क्र. १५६ या मार्गावरील शेड्युलला हडपसर गाडीतळ ते हडपसर रेल्वे स्टेशन (मार्गे – मगरपट्टा, मुंढवागाव, मुंढवा चौक, लोणकर कॉलनी) पर्यंत काही खेपा देण्यात आलेल्या आहेत. तसेच मुंढवागांव व वाघोली… pic.twitter.com/HCz4FVRJOZ — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) September 21, 2023

Route no. 198: Mundhwa Chowk to Kesnand Phata (Wagholi) (via - Malwadi Manjari, Avhalwadi, Satav Park and Wagholi bazar)

PMPML encourages all residents to take advantage of these new bus services to enhance their daily commutes, ultimately promoting a greener and more sustainable transportation system in Pune.