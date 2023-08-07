Pune: Police arrest former education official Shailaja Darade for alleged job fraud

Pune Police arrested Shailaja Darade, a former senior official in the education department, for allegedly defrauding people of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs.

Earlier suspended by the education department for taking money in exchange for job promises, Darade had also accepted money under the pretext of securing positions in the state education department. However, she did not deliver on the promised jobs. At the time, Darade was the commissioner in-charge of the Maharashtra State Examination Council. A case was registered against her at Hadapsar police station in Pune, leading to her subsequent suspension. Pune Police have now arrested her.

A case was filed in Pune against Shailaja Darade and her brother Dadasaheb Ramchandra Darade for allegedly promising jobs in the education department. The complaint states that 44 candidates were deceived, with each losing between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.