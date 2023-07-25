Pune Police arrest four candidates for using electronic gadgets to cheat in SRPF exam

Four aspiring candidates have been apprehended by the Pune City Police for employing electronic devices to cheat during the police recruitment examination held for the State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) in the city.

All the accused hail from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and were caught red-handed with electronic gadgets during the examination, leading to their arrest by the police team.

As per the reports, the written examination for the police constable post within the SRPF took place between 12 pm and 3 pm on July 23 at Sinhagad College in the city. The arrested individuals were caught using tiny microphones concealed in their ears, which were connected to a device resembling an ATM card with a SIM card, discreetly kept in their pockets.

This device allowed them to communicate with other accomplices outside. Additionally, some of the accused were found using spy cameras cleverly installed in their shirt's buttons to take pictures of the question paper.

Based on the received inputs, the flying squads were carrying out an investigation into the suspected instances of cheating during the examination. As a result, the suspects were thoroughly examined, and electronic devices were seized from their possession. The police have arrested four individuals named Yogesh Ramsing Gusinge (19), Sanjay Sulane (19), Yogesh Suryabhan Jadhav (25), and Lakhan Udaysingh Naymane (21) in connection with the case, and three more individuals have been booked as accused. A case in this regard has been registered following a complaint by SRPF officer at Sinhagad Road Police Station under sections 188, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with other relevant sections. Further investigation in the matter is underway.