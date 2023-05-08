Pune: Police bust fake branded clothes racket, seize goods worth Rs 6.98 lakh

It has come to light that fake Calvin Klein clothes are being sold in the market. The police have seized duplicate shirts and trousers worth Rs 6.98 lakh from Raj Garments in Fursungi, which were being sold as original Calvin Klein products.

A Mumbai resident named Sachin Gosavi (41) has filed a complaint (300/23) at the Loni Kalbhor police station. As per the complaint, the police have taken action and registered an FIR against Asaram Kisnaram Kharol and Savarram Ramdev Chowdhary.

As per the police, the complainant, who is employed as a Field Officer for Calvin Klein, received information that counterfeit Calvin Klein clothes were being sold at Raj Garments in Mantarwadi, Fursungi.

Acting on this information, the Pune police Crime Branch's Anti-Dacoity and Vehicle Theft Cell conducted a raid at Raj Garments. The raid resulted in the discovery of 207 fake trousers with Calvin Klein tags, 42 cotton trousers, 108 shirts, 82 T-shirts, and 11 trousers, which amounted to a total value of Rs 6.98 lakh. The police have filed an FIR under the Copy Right Act.