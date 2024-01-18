Pune Police Crack Sharad Mohol Murder Case with Crucial Audio Evidence, Hunt for Key Suspect On

Pune police made significant progress in the high-profile Sharad Mohol murder case, recovering a crucial audio clip from the accused that yielded vital evidence. Acting on this information, authorities secured police custody for six suspects implicated in the meeting captured in the recording. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for Preet Singh, believed to be a central figure in the case. During a court hearing, investigators revealed the discovery of the audio clip obtained through technical investigation. They emphasized its importance in identifying additional suspects linked to a clandestine meeting held a month before Mohol's murder. The meeting allegedly involved absconding accused Ganesh Marne and Vitthal Shelar.

Police sought and obtained a two-day extension of police custody for Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar, Namdev Mahipati Kangude, Vinayak Santosh Gavankar, Vitthal Kisan Gandale, Amit alias Amar Maruti Kangude, and Chandrakant Shahu Shelke. These six individuals are already in custody and believed to be connected to the meeting mentioned in the audio recording. Further investigation aims to track down Singh and determine the whereabouts of the fourth weapon used in the fatal attack on Mohol.Dhananjay Maruti Vatkar, Satish Sanjay Shedge, Nitin Anantha Khaire, Aditya Vijay Gole, and Santosh Damodar Kur were remanded to judicial custody during the hearing.