Pune police detains fraudster posing as IAS officer

The Crime Branch of Pune Police has arrested an individual from Talegaon Dabhade on charges of engaging in fraudulent activities by impersonating an IAS officer.

Vinay Dev, also known as Vasudev Nivritti Tayde (54), who resides in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune, has been accused of adopting a fraudulent persona as Dr Vinay Dev. He falsely claimed to be an IAS officer involved in sensitive operations at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Tayde's dubious actions came to light when he participated as the guest of honour at an event organized by society in the Aundh area. This raised suspicions, prompting the police to launch an investigation that ultimately led to his apprehension. A case has been filed against him at the Chatushringi police station.

Tayde attended a ceremony organized by the Borderless World Foundation, which aimed to dedicate an ambulance to assist Jammu and Kashmir. He assumed the role of the chief guest and introduced himself as Dr Vinay Dev, an IAS officer serving in a confidential role as a secretary at the Prime Minister's Office. The officials of the organization grew suspicious of his claims and promptly informed the police about their concerns.

The Crime Branch of the Pune Police effectively tracked down and arrested Vinay Dev at his residence in Talegaon Dabhade. During the interrogation, he acknowledged his true identity as Vasudev Tayde. He openly confessed to assuming the role of an IAS officer and participating in deceitful activities within the community.

A case has been filed against him at the Chatushringi police station, and ongoing investigations are being conducted to gather more evidence and ascertain the full scope of his fraudulent activities.