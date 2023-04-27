Pune: Police intervene as man assaults mother, attacks officers

A man from Hinjewadi, aged 55, was taken into custody by the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Monday for assaulting a police officer and verbally harassing two other officers. The officers were attempting to prevent the man from harming his mother.

A man from Maan village in Hinjewadi Phase III was charged under sections 353, 332, and 322 of the IPC for attacking a police constable who was trying to stop him from hurting his mother. The constable, Ganesh Rasal, suffered minor injuries and filed a complaint against the accused.

A relative of the accused reported the incident to the police, and the accused was brought to court on Monday, where he was released on bail.

According to the police, when Police Constable Rasal and two other officers arrived at the location, they discovered the accused physically assaulting his mother. When the officers intervened to stop the assault, the accused retaliated by attacking them.

Constable Rasal, along with the other police officers and the accused's family members, escorted the accused to the police station. Following a particularly aggressive altercation, the officer alleged that the man was physically assaulting his mother and verbally abusing other family members.