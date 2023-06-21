Pune police issues notices to goat traders ahead of Bakri Eid

In anticipation of Bakri Eid or Eid-al-Adha on June 28, the Pune City Police have initiated measures against goat market operators. Notices have been served to 12 operators, cautioning them about engaging in activities like loading, unloading, or tethering goats on the streets.

In light of residents' concerns about traffic congestion and disturbances during past celebrations, the Pune City Police have taken action. They have responded to these complaints by addressing the issue of illegal goat markets, specifically focusing on the one located in Kausar baug-Kondhwa. These markets have witnessed an expansion in size and draw goats from different regions of the country.

According to the police, 12 goat traders and market operators have been issued notices under section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code, instructing them to adhere to rules to prevent traffic congestion and inconvenience. The presence of illegal goat markets in the Kausarbaug area has raised concerns among local residents. These markets cause problems related to cleanliness, traffic jams, and other complaints for homeowners in the vicinity. The 'Laxmi Market,' a legal marketplace for shepherds to trade goats, has been underutilized for a long time. However, in Kausarbaug-Kondhwa, the sale of goats has turned into a profit-oriented business, greatly affecting the quality of life for locals. The community has repeatedly requested that these illegal goat markets be relocated outside the city and shut down.