Pune: Police nab man for alleged attempted murder of woman who refused his romantic advances

Pune Police apprehended a man, identified as Sanket Shahaji Mhaske, on charges of attempted murder against a woman who rejected his romantic advances. The arrest was made by the Koregaon Park police following a complaint filed by the victim. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 am, when the woman was visiting a friend residing on Burning Ghat Road in Koregaon Park.

The woman, aged 37, is a divorced individual employed at a company located in the Kharadi suburb of Pune. She had recently become acquainted with Mhaske. According to the reports, while her ex-husband reached out to her again, Mhaske developed romantic feelings for her. In an attempt to establish a relationship, he expressed his emotions to the woman. However, she politely declined the offer, emphasizing that she could only maintain a friendship with him. As a result, she blocked his phone number. Despite this, she later unblocked him, assuming no further complications.

On the day of the incident, the accused closely followed the woman as she made her way to Burning Ghat road. Just before she could enter her friend's residence, he approached her from behind and forcefully grabbed her. Engaging in verbal abuse, he expressed his determination to prevent anyone from pursuing her romantically if he couldn't. Subsequently, the accused struck her hand with a wooden stick, causing her to fall to the ground. In a disturbing act, he then attempted to deliver a fatal blow to her head. Witnessing blood flowing from her head, the accused hastily fled the scene. The woman is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.