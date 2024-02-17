Pune Police Take Action Against Social Media Accounts Glorifying Crime

In response to the escalating trend of disseminating threatening videos and content glorifying criminal activities on social media, the Pune police have successfully identified over 250 individuals involved in circulating such material. As a preventive measure, the police have flagged and removed content from at least sixty social media accounts.

Recently, concerns have arisen over the circulation of photos depicting criminals alongside politicians and statesmen, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Parth Pawar, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. These images have sparked inquiries into potential connections between the politicians and the individuals depicted.

Acting promptly on the issue, the newly appointed Commissioner of Pune Police Amitesh Kumar took a decisive decision and issued a strict warning to notorious gangsters, including Gajanan Marne, Bunty Pawar, Nilesh Ghaiwal, Ganesh Marne, Tipu Pathan, Bandu Andekar, Umesh Chavan, and Baba Bodke, Anwar alias Navva, Bapu Nair, and Khada Wasim over 11 major criminal gangs and 21 emerging gangs were paraded within the Police Commissionerate recently.

The police followed up with aggressive steps to find and take down crime reels that were posted on social media, indicating that they were going with criminal-glorifying content directly. The alarming pattern of young people being drawn into illegal activity by Social Media influence is a matter of concern in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. The widespread use of reels that starred infamous criminals, sometimes accompanied by extravagant automobile displays and sizable gatherings of youthful fans. These reels usually feature dialogues or music from crime films, which glamourize illegal activity and make young people less likely to think twice about engaging in it.

Police are currently checking accounts on social media sites like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram and closely observing the actions of offenders. The content that has been posted on these accounts is under scanner and pays special attention to reels and films that promote illegal activity.

