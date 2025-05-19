Pune Porsche Crash: One Year On, 9 Accused Still Behind Bars; Justice Still in Motion

A year has passed since the tragic Porsche accident in Pune’s upscale Kalyani Nagar, but the shadow it cast over the city’s legal and law enforcement systems remains fresh. On the night of May 19, 2024, a 17-year-old boy - allegedly intoxicated and behind the wheel of a high-speed Porsche - rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two young IT professionals, Ashwini Costa and Anish Awadhiya, on the spot. The horrific crash not only claimed lives but also exposed a deep rot in the system, sparking widespread public outrage, political pressure, and a major police crackdown that has since led to 10 arrests. Of those, nine remain in jail, including the minor’s influential father and grandfather.

The Night That Changed Everything

According to police, the underage teen-son of a prominent real estate developer was under the influence of alcohol after partying at two popular Pune pubs. Driving the Porsche at breakneck speed, he rammed the vehicle into the two unsuspecting riders from behind. The impact was so severe that both victims died instantly. Initial reactions raised serious questions about the conduct of the police. From delaying communication with senior officials to serving pizza to the minor at the police station, and even alleged interference by a local MLA, the early handling of the case drew massive criticism.

From Cover-Up to Crackdown

Once the severity of the case reached senior officials, the Pune Police sprang into action. Ten individuals - ranging from the boy’s parents and grandparents to pub owners and doctors - were arrested. The arrests included:

Vishal Agarwal (father)

Surendrakumar Agarwal (grandfather)

Shivani Agarwal (mother, later granted interim bail)

Pub owners and staff

Doctors from Sassoon Hospital, including Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr. Shrihari Halnor

The case took a murky turn when it was revealed that blood samples were allegedly tampered with, and the minor’s mother’s sample was submitted in his place. A DNA test confirmed the swap, prompting further arrests for destruction of evidence and conspiracy.

A Year of Relentless Investigation

Thanks to a meticulous investigation by the Pune Crime Branch under Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingle, the case has seen multiple charge sheets filed, some stretching over hundreds of pages. The timeline of events reads like a gripping legal thriller:

May 19 – Two people died after being hit by a speeding Porsche.

May 20 – Minor responsible for the deaths granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

May 21 – Arrest of Vishal Agarwal, Naman Bhutada, Sachin Katkar, Sandeep Sangle, Nitesh Shevani, and Jayesh Gavkar.

May 22 – Minor sent to juvenile home till June 5.

May 24 – Judicial custody for the boy’s father, pub owners, and staff.

May 24 – Yerawada Police Inspectors Rahul Jagdale and Vishwanath Todkari suspended for investigation delays.

May 25 – Case handed over to the Crime Branch.

May 25 – Police raid on Surendra Agarwal’s bungalow.

May 25 – Minor's grandfather, Surendrakumar Agarwal arrested for threatening the driver.

May 26 – Vishal Agarwal was arrested for threatening the driver.

May 27 – Bail applications filed for Vishal Agarwal, Cozy, and Black pub owners.

May 27 – Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Shrihari Halnor, and Atul Ghatakambale arrested.

May 28 – Police custody for Vishal and Surendrakumar Agarwal extended till May 31.

May 30 – Police informed the court that blood samples were taken in areas without CCTV.

June 1 – Police filed objections against bail for pub owners and Vishal Agarwal.

June 1 – Vishal, Surendrakumar, and Shivani Agarwal arrested for tampering with blood samples.

June 2 – Police custody of Shivani and Vishal Agarwal extended till June 5.

June 2 – Custody of Dr. Taware and others extended till June 5.

June 4 – Ashpak Basha Makandar and Amar Santosh Gaikwad arrested for financial transactions in blood sample manipulation.

June 5 – DNA report revealed that the blood sample was of the boy’s mother, not the boy.

June 5 – Hearings held on bail pleas of pub owners and staff.

June 5 – Police custody of Agarwal couple extended till June 10; doctors till June 7.

June 5 – Juvenile detention of the minor extended till June 12.

June 12 – Interrogation of 15 people who partied with the minor.

June 12 – Minor's detention extended till June 25.

June 15 – Inquiry report highlighted major errors by the Juvenile Justice Board in granting bail to the minor.

June 25 – The High Court granted bail to the minor.

August 1 – 900-page chargesheet filed against Agarwal couple, Dr. Taware, Dr. Halnor, Makandar, Ghatakambale.

November 15 – 242-page supplementary chargesheet filed against Sood and Mittal.

January 10 – 477-page supplementary chargesheet filed against Singh.

April 23, 2025 – Shivani Agarwal granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

Justice in Progress

Despite numerous attempts at securing bail, most of the accused remain in judicial custody, including doctors and pub staff alleged to have assisted in the cover-up. The only major release has been of Shivani Agarwal, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on April 23, 2025. However, Pune Police have filed a plea seeking cancellation of her bail, and the court’s decision is awaited.

What Lies Ahead?

This case has become a symbol of public resistance against elite impunity and a test of how effectively the system can respond when influence and affluence collide with justice. As the legal battle continues, the families of the victims wait for closure, and the city waits for answers.