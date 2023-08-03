Pune: Professor faces suspension over objectionable statements on Hindu gods

Professor Ashok Dhole has been suspended from Symbiosis College for making controversial remarks about Hindu deities during his lectures. The college took action after verifying the video where the professor was seen making these controversial statements.

This incident took place at Symbiosis College, a renowned college in Pune. The professor made objectionable statements about the deities of Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity while teaching at the college. A video of the professor's teaching session surfaced, in which he specifically targeted Hindu gods with his remarks. After watching the video, ABVP activists expressed their anger and took the professor to the police station, ABP Maza reported.

After the professor was taken to the police station, the incident was reported to the police, and the video of the professor's statement was shown as evidence. It has come to light that he made this statement while teaching class 12.