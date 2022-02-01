Pune railway station reduces platform ticket fare to Rs 10

Platform ticket at Pune railway station has been reduced to Rs 10 again from Tuesday. The platform ticket was priced at Rs 50 to control the congestion at the railway station against the backdrop of increasing covid cases. The new rates were effective from January 17 to February 15. However, from today, the platform ticket has been reduced to Rs.10

Railway officials said that due to the increase in the price of platform tickets, many passengers were facing unnecessary hassle. Due to the small number of ticket windows, there was a picture of long queues of passengers for tickets. As a result, the administration has decided to re-apply the original amount of the platform ticket.

Meanwhile, covid cases in the city of Pune is declining at present. The Pune Railway Department had decided to increase the price of platform tickets to control congestion at railway stations and premises. However, this decision was protested by the citizens. After that, the price of platform ticket has been reduced to Rs 10 again to make the journey of passengers comfortable.