Pune: Rival gangs clash in Yerwada jail, inmate suffers serious injury

A clash between two rival gangs erupted inside Yerwada Central Jail, leading to a significant injury inflicted upon one of the inmates. The incident unfolded when members of the Marne gang initiated an assault, striking their fellow prisoner on the head.

Yerwada Jail accommodates a substantial population of around 700 to 800 criminals from various criminal factions. These individuals are distributed among different barracks within the extensive facility, either awaiting trial or serving judicial custody for their respective offenses.

The dispute initially erupted on Wednesday afternoon while two inmates were engaged in a game of carom. Promptly, prison guards intervened, quickly resolving the fight and securing all inmates within a nearby barrack.

Despite the guards' efforts to prevent further conflict, the situation escalated later that night. As the injured inmate was being treated, members of the opposing gang got into another argument, which resulted in one of them brutally assaulting the victim, causing serious harm. The prison authorities acted quickly and separated the warring factions, relocating them to different barracks in the jail.

The authorities at Yerwada Jail have confirmed that the injured inmate received prompt medical care and has been relocated to a dedicated barrack equipped with appropriate security measures.