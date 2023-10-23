Pune rural police arrest notorious daylight house burglar

Pune Rural Police have successfully apprehended a notorious thief responsible for a series of daylight house burglaries that had left residents of Kirkatwadi, Nanded, and Donje areas living in fear. According to reports, the accused, identified as Atul alias Attha Chandrakant Amle, a 28-year-old resident of Aakashnagar in Warje, Pune, was involved in nine burglaries spanning across the jurisdiction of Haveli, Rajgad, and Hinjewadi police stations. Alarmingly, he had previously been booked in 23 cases across various police stations and had recently been released on bail.

During the arrest, the police recovered stolen jewellery weighing 150 grams and a two-wheeler valued at Rs 6,64,500. These items are believed to have been pilfered from closed flats that the thief had broken into.

Through a comprehensive team effort, including technical analysis and confidential informants, the suspect was located and arrested in the Khadakwasla area. The Haveli police station is now conducting a further investigation into potential connections to other unsolved burglaries in the region.