Pune Rural Police transfers 22 APIs for administrative efficiency

Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal (IPS Ankit Goyal) has issued transfer orders for 22 Assistant Police Inspectors of Pune Rural Police. The transfers were carried out on Thursday (13) with the aim of ensuring administrative efficiency.

Among the transfers, 11 Assistant Police Inspectors who had completed two years of service at one location were moved to new assignments. Additionally, 3 Assistant Police Inspectors who were awaiting posting have now been assigned regular duties. Furthermore, 7 Assistant Police Guards were prematurely transferred as part of the administrative rearrangements. These transfers have been conducted for administrative convenience.

The Assistant Police Inspectors who have been transferred include, Prithviraj Yogiraj Tate (Narayangaon Police Station to Baramati City Police Station), Keshav Yashwant Wable (Yawat Police Station to Shikrapur Police Station), Nitin Netaji Atkare (Extension to Shikrapur Police Station), Rahul Pundalik Lad Rahul Pundalik Lad (Khed Police Station to Lonavla City Police Station), Nilesh Pandurang Mane (Lonavala Rural Police Station to Cyber Police Station), Prakash Venkat Waghmare (Extension to Baramati City Police Station), Manoj Kumar Navsare Manoj Kumar Navsare (Rajgarh Police Station to Jejuri Police Station), Dnyaneshwar Mahadev Dhanve Dnyaneshwar Mahadev Dhanve (Indapur Police Station to Khed Police Station), Akash Ghansham Pawar Akash Ghansham Pawar (Kamshet Police Station to Baramati City Police Station), Mahesh Anirudh Mane (Indapur Police Station to Yawat Police Station), Sandesh Bawkar (Lonavala City Police Station to Yawat Police Station), Deepak Dattatray Karande (Vachak-Khed Division to Financial Offenses Branch), Mahadev Chandrakant Shelar Mahadev Chandrakant Shelar (Local Crime Branch to Officer-in-Charge Narayangaon Police Station), Ranjit Pathare Ranjit Pathare (Shikrapur Police Station to Officer-in-Charge Velha Police Station), Kiran Karbhari Bhalekar Kiran Karbhari Bhalekar (Manchar Police Station to Officer-in-Charge Ghodegaon Police Station), Birappa Naganna Lature (District Transport Branch Baramati City to Control Room), Madhuri Taware Madhuri Taware (Yavat Police Station to Haveli Police Station), Kuldeep Sankpal (Baramati City Police Station to Paud Police Station), Kishore Vitthal Shewte (New Arrival – Lonavala Rural Police Station), Satish Maruti Pawar Satish Maruti Pawar (New Arrival – Shikrapur Police Station), Balaji Tulsidas Bhange Balaji Tulsidas Bhange (New Arrival – District Traffic Branch Baramati City), Arjun Hariba Mohite (Control Room to ATS Pune Rural (Temporary charge)