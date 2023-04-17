Pune: Sadabhau Khot leads onion-selling protest in front of Municipal Corporation

The Pune Municipal Corporation's Anti-Encroachment Department confiscated the tempo of farmers who were selling onions on the street and charged them a fine of Rs 40,000. For the last eight days, the PMC has been engaged in a struggle with tempo drivers to remove their vehicles from the area.

Former minister and Rayat Kranti Sanghtna leader, Sadabhau Khot, staged a protest today by selling onions at the doorstep of the municipal corporation.

Sadabhau Khot expressed his frustration towards the PMC's action, stating that it was causing further hardship for the already struggling farmers and testing their patience. He demanded that the municipal administration take immediate action against Madhav Jagtap, the Deputy Commissioner of the Anti-Encroachment Department, who ordered the action and prevented farmers from leaving their vehicles.

During the protest, farmers who were present alongside Khot sold onions, and a significant number of citizens gathered to witness the sudden movement in front of the Municipal Corporation.