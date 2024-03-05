Pune: School Van With Kids Attacked With Koyta, Two Minors Detained

In a shocking incident, the front windshield of a school van was vandalised by two 17-year-old minor boys with a koyta. The incident occurred at around 9:30 am on Monday on Bakori Road in Wagholi, Pune. The driver of the school van was injured in the attack.

As per the police, the van driver Sachin Ingavale (age 27) was en route to drop off the pupils at their residence, when the two individuals intercepted the van attacked Ingavle and also vandalized the windowpanes of the van and threatened to murder Ingavle with a koyta.

Two minor accused were later detained by the Lonikand Police and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed against the accused.

Investigations revealed that the accused and the victim had a long-standing feud. On February 6, Ingavle and the owner of the school van appeared in court regarding a court case that involved the sister of the accused.

While no student was injured in the attack the driver sustained injuries on his hand and head. The attack on a school van carrying school kids has brought the security of the students to the fore.