Pune: Second edition of African-Indian Exercise field training begins today 

The second edition of the Africa-India Field Training Exercise (Ex AFINDEX-2023) began on Tuesday at the Indian Army's Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Aundh. 24 African nations participated in the exercise, where 21 representatives were also present.

The 10-day exercise will focus on Humanitarian Mine Assistance and United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

Through practical and comprehensive discussions and tactical exercises, the joint exercise promoted the idea of "African-Indian Militaries for Regional Unity (AMRUT)" and focused on incorporating the current dynamics of UN peacekeeping operations (UNPKF).

The exercise aimed to enable participating contingents to hone their tactical skills, drills, and procedures in joint operations for peacekeeping under the United Nations (UN) mandate, to nurture synergy and better understanding with African armies, and to promote Indian Defense Industries.