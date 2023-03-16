Pune: Security guard arrested for misusing phone during SSC exam

Despite the state's "Copy Mukt Abhiyan," the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has found several cases of copying and cheating during the ongoing 12th standard (HSC) and 10th standard exams.

In the most recent case, an education extension officer, Kisan Dattoba Bhujbal (54; Chandannagar resident), caught a security guard red-handed while using her phone. Bhujbal and his team were on a regular round at Yashwantrao Chavan College, Bibvewadi, when they noticed a security guard using her phone, even though using the device inside exam centres is strictly prohibited.

The incident occurred on March 15, during the 10th standard Mathematics-II paper. Bhujbal was accompanied by Ratnaprabha Poddar, who searched the accused's phone for images of an 8-mark question from the March 13 Mathematics-I paper (in English). In addition, the accused's phone contained an image of an unknown student sitting on a bench.

Manisha Santosh Kamble is the accused's name. When questioned, Kamble pleaded with Bhujbal that she had no idea where the image came from and asked that she be let go because her daughter was also taking her board exams at the same centre. When Kamble was asked to submit a written apology, she refused.

Kamble has been charged under sections 7 and 8 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractice Act, 1982.