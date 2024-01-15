Pune Shaken by Second Murder of History-Sheeter in 10 Days

The city of Pune has been rocked by another violent incident, just days after the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. On Saturday, around 3:30 am, a history-sheeter named Arbaz Shaikh was brutally killed by four men wielding sharp weapons in the Camp area. This marks the second such incident in the city within a short span of ten days.

According to police reports, Shaikh and his friend were riding a motorcycle towards Taboot Street when two individuals signalled them to stop. The suspects then reportedly pulled Shaikh off the bike and attacked him with sharp weapons, inflicting multiple injuries to his head, stomach, shoulder, and chest. While the bike rider fled the scene, the three attackers dispersed in different directions. Police found Shaikh lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Sassoon General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Shaikh was known to be a notorious criminal with a history of nearly 25 offences, including attempted murder, molestation, extortion, and forceful theft, registered across various police stations in Pune. He was alleged to have extorted money from shopkeepers and instilled fear in the local community. Notably, Shaikh had recently been released from Yerwada jail after serving a one-year sentence under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA).

Police investigations suggest that Shaikh resumed his criminal activities and allegedly harassed the sister of one of the accused individuals after his release. This harassment, according to police, is believed to have motivated the accused and his three accomplices to carry out the fatal attack.

Three suspects, identified as Faizan Rafiq Shaikh (26), Gufran Momin (21), and Jagdish Dodmani (22), all residents of Bhavani Peth, have been arrested in connection with the murder.