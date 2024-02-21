Pune Shocker: Man Arrested for Poisoning Wife with Rat Poison-Laced Water Over Suspicion of Character

A man was arrested in Pune on Monday, February 21, for allegedly attempting to kill his wife by giving her water laced with rat poison over suspicions regarding her character.

According to the complainant, Sakshi Giri (23), from September 2018 to February 2023, the accused, Hanumant Ankush Giri, physically and mentally harassed her, as reported by Hindustan Times. Along with the accused, others, including Saraswati Ankush Giri, Ankush Giri, Aditya Giri, Sujata Prahlad Bharti, and Shivaji Bharti, were arrested by Lonikand police.

Hanumant Giri, along with the other accused, attempted to kill her by administering water laced with rat poison, as per the complaint on February 18. A case has been registered at Lonikand Police Station under IPC sections 307, 328, 323, 504, 506, and 34, and further investigation is underway.