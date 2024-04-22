Pune Shocker: Woman Fatally Attacked with Cement Block by Lover in Alandi

A chilling incident has emerged from Pune's Alandi area, where a woman stands accused of gruesomely murdering her girlfriend by reportedly using a cement block to bludgeon her to death. The harrowing episode came to light on April 20, around 8 am. Law enforcement officers from the Dighi police station swiftly took the suspect into custody, filing charges against her under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was killed after she broke her promise of marriage.

The individual arrested in connection with the gruesome murder has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Gajanan Ingale, aged 31, a resident of Indrayani Ghat, Alandi Devachi. Ingale hails originally from Kuti Pangri in Malegaon district, Washim. Meanwhile, the victim's identity remains undisclosed as police continue their investigation into the matter. The complaint regarding this harrowing incident was filed by Police Constable Dnyaneshwar Ghule at the Dighi police station, marking the commencement of legal proceedings in this case.

According to the police, the body of a woman was found in the Bhageswari Dharamshala Trust's open space on the banks of the Indrayani River in Alandi on Saturday morning. On getting information about the incident, Dighi police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody. As the police found serious injuries on the woman's head, they registered a murder case immediately initiated an investigation and arrested the accused within hours of the crime.

Further investigations revealed that the accused Ingale hails from the Washim district and he has been residing in Alandi for the past two years. Ingale used to work as a labourer and sleep at Alandi Ghat where he met the victim who had also staying at Alandi Ghat for the past few days. The accused and the victim were in a relationship and had decided to marry each other, later the accused saw the victim dating another man. When the accused confronted her she refused to marry him, this enraged the accused and he allegedly smashed the victim's head with a cement block.