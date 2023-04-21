Pune: Shortage of Hapus mangoes leads to price spike ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

The demand for Hapus mangoes in the market increases on Akshaya Tritiya. Consequently, customers flocked to the market yard on Friday. However, this year, for the first time in four to five years, there is a scarcity of ripe mangoes on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, causing the price to rise to Rs. 500 per box.

Due to unseasonal rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions, the availability of Hapus mangoes in the market has decreased this year, resulting in an increase in prices for ready-to-eat Hapus mangoes. Consequently, the common man is finding it difficult to afford Hapus mangoes. When customers go shopping, they are experiencing a shortage of goods.

Prices of mangoes

The retail market is selling a dozen items for prices ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200.

Wholesale market price

4 to 6 dozen boxes are priced between Rs 2500 to Rs 3000.

5 to 10 dozen boxes - Rs 3500 to Rs 6000 per box



During the month of April, there is usually a significant increase in the arrival of Hapus mangoes in the market. As the month progresses, the prices also tend to become more affordable for the general public. However, this year marked the first time in 30 years that the arrival of mangoes from areas such as Jaigarh, Deogarh, Shirgaon, Pawas, and Jaitapur in Konkan has decreased. This decline in mango cultivation has adversely affected small farmers. Despite this, hapus mangoes continue to remain unaffordable for the common man.

What are the reasons behind the high prices of mangoes?