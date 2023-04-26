Pune: SII blocks service road causing inconvenience to residents

The Serum Institute of India (SII) dug a trench to block the service road, which has been used by the residents of Sadesatra Nali, Hadapsar. This sudden blockade of the road has caused inconvenience to the neighbourhood residents and passersby.

The road was obstructed by the installation of tin sheets and excavation of a trench. The situation worsened as there was a heated argument between the local residents and the police.

Inspector Arvind Gokule from Hadapsar Police Station appealed to the residents to resolve the dispute peacefully. He requested them to meet with the officials of Serum Institute of India to reach a settlement. However, the locals were determined and continued their protest until SII addressed their concerns. Finally, after a meeting with Adar Poonawala, the SII officials listened to the residents' grievances, and the matter was resolved.

At the meeting with Adar Poonawala, Sandeep Tupe and Rupesh Tupe made a strong request to SII to keep the service road open as it has been a significant route for commuting for many years.