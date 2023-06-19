Pune: Speeding motorcycle collides with stationary tempo, rider killed

During the early hours of Friday, June 16th, a devastating accident took place when a high-speed motorcycle crashed into a stationary tempo, leading to the unfortunate demise of the rider. The individual who lost their life has been identified as Yuvraj Ashok Kondhare.

Based on video footage captured by a nearby CCTV camera, it has been revealed that Yuvraj was engaging in reckless riding through Sahakar Nagar at approximately 2:30 am. Tragically, while attempting to overtake a pedestrian, he tragically lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a motionless tempo parked on the side of the road.

The collision had a devastating impact, resulting in Yuvraj tragically losing his life at the accident site due to the severity of his injuries. The authorities have initiated an investigation to gather additional information about the circumstances preceding the accident. Initial findings indicate that Yuvraj was excessively speeding along the streets of Sahakarnagar. The police are awaiting comprehensive medical reports to determine whether he was intoxicated that night or not.