Pune: Student found dead in hostel room, suicide note recovered

A student named Vijay Nangare, aged 21 was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a hostel. Nangare, a resident of Parbhani district, was residing in the city's Social Justice Department's hostel. According to reports, he was a second-year arts student at a college in the city.

The police discovered a suicide note in the room, indicating that Vijay Nangare had been feeling very sad and depressed in recent days. He specifically mentioned in the note that nobody should be blamed for his death. However, the police are currently investigating the matter further.

The Vishrantwadi police station has registered a case in connection with the incident, and the body has been transferred to Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem examination. The police are conducting additional investigations into the matter.