Pune swelters in afternoon heat, relief expected with evening showers

As the monsoon sweeps across the country, an atmosphere of joy prevails. However, Pune experienced scorching heat in the afternoon, causing discomfort for its residents. Fortunately, relief is expected in the form of light showers during the evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cloudy skies and the possibility of gentle rainfall later today.

Currently, the state, including Pune city, is experiencing sunny and cloudless skies, accompanied by intense heat during the afternoon. The city's temperature has soared to 36 degrees Celsius, causing significant discomfort. Despite the mercury reaching the 40s, the heat is particularly oppressive, leading Punekar to perspire profusely. However, relief is anticipated in the evening as scattered showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected.

In Vidarbha, temperatures have surged beyond 43 degrees Celsius as the heat wave intensifies. The rest of the state is also experiencing an escalating heat wave. Today, there is a likelihood of rain accompanied by lightning in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada due to favourable pre-monsoon weather conditions. The meteorological department has further forecasted that the sweltering weather will be exceedingly hot and humid, making it unbearable.

Cyclonic winds persist at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level near the Myanmar coast in the east-central Bay of Bengal. Similarly, cyclonic winds are blowing at the same altitude over Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring regions. A low-pressure area has become active from northern Chhattisgarh to Telangana and north Karnataka. Consequently, the state will experience hot and humid weather on Thursday. Additionally, there is a chance of rain and thundershowers in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.