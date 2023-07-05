Pune: Teacher accused of abusing and assaulting student, case registered

An incident has come to light in which a teacher has been accused of verbally abusing and physically assaulting a student. The Kothrud police have registered a case against the teacher following a complaint filed by Manoj Shriram Yawalkar (52), a resident of Chinchwad, Pune. The incident took place on July 2nd at Bhusari Colony in Kothrud.

According to the complaint, Mr Yawalkar's 12-year-old son was in class with the accused teacher supervising. During a break, the boy went to the bathroom, and his friend played a prank by closing the door from outside. When the boy knocked on the door to be let out, the teacher acted inappropriately. He responded with verbal insults. The teacher then took out a rod, threatened to involve the police, and hit the student on the arm.

The parents, deeply worried about their child's safety, quickly went to the police station to lodge a formal complaint against the teacher.