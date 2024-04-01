Pune: Tempo, Two Wheelers Gutted in Fire Near Mundhwa Area; No Casualty Reported

One Shocking incident came to light in Pune's Mundhwa area when two-wheelers and tempos parked nearby pedestrians were completely gutted in the fire. A tempo and two-wheelers were parked in front of a building in Borate Wasti of the Juna Mundhwa Road area. The tempo and the car caught fire around 2 am.

After the motor, Tempo caught fire, there was a lot of smoke in the area. Citizens informed the fire brigade about the incident. Fire Officer Subhash Jadhav with the team rushed to the spot. The fire was swiftly brought under control. Fortunately, no one was injured, said Central Chief of Fire Brigade Subhash Jadhav.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Looking at the overall situation, the tempo and the motor were at some distance from each other. However, they are suspected of setting the fire. In this regard, the police are conducting an investigation.