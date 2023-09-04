Pune: Three killed, three injured in car-tempo collision on Talegaon Dhamdhere - Nhavare road

In a devastating incident reported on Sunday evening around 7 PM, a harrowing collision on the Talegaon Dhamdhere-Nhavare Road resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, while three individuals sustained grave injuries.

The accident unfolded near Todkar Vasti on Talegaon Dhamdhere-Nhavare Road when a speeding tempo collided violently with a Swift car generating an intense impact that left both vehicles extensively damaged.

Among the car's occupants, Kavita Borude, Yogita Borude, and the car's driver Raju Shinde succumbed to their injuries, marking an irreparable loss. Kishori Borude, another occupant of the car, suffered injuries. In the tempo, Dheeraj Kantilal Lokhande and Shriram Bapurav Mande were injured.

Police promptly responded to the accident scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances that led to this heart-wrenching collision.