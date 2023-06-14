Pune: Three police constables suspended for accepting bribe

Late on Tuesday night, three head constables from Yerwada police station, Pune City Police, faced suspension following the exposure of their involvement in a bribery incident. One of the constables, Rajendra Dixit, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a travel agent in exchange for registering an accident case.

Acting swiftly, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Shashikant Borate took immediate action and ordered the suspension of not only Rajendra Dixit but also his accomplices Jairam Savalkar and Vinayak Mudholkar.

In a late-night incident on Monday, Head Constable Dixit was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Yerwada police station while accepting the bribe. The severity of the situation led to the immediate filing of a case against all three constables involved, right at the same police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Borate, recognizing the inappropriate conduct and the negative impact on the police department's reputation, took decisive action and issued the suspension order on Tuesday night.