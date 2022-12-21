Pune to host mini Olympics from January 2023

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that the Mini Olympics, which are being held in Pune in collaboration with the Maharashtra Olympic Association and the Maharashtra Government, present an opportunity to elevate Pune's athletic prowess and recognition on a national scale.

He was addressing during a gathering for planning the Maharashtra Olympic Games that was held at Vidhan Bhavan. In attendance were the Maharashtra State Olympic Association Secretary Namdev Shirgaonkar, Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner Naina Bodarde, Deputy Collector Amrit Natekar, and Deputy Director Dr. Purushottam Patodkar.

Hosting the Maharashtra Olympics is a source of pride for Pune, according to Rao. Such a gathering is taking place in Pune after twenty years. At the start of the new year, more events like the G20 summit and the ATP tennis tournament are also planned. As a result, in addition to making thorough preparations for the competition, Pune should also be branded. Since they have the chance to observe excellent athletic ability, students in schools and universities should also be part in the planning.

To make sure that there are no inconveniences for the players, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued directives. In January 2023, Pune will host the Maharashtra State Olympic Games, according to sports commissioner Suhas Diwase. The competition's transport needs to be carefully organised. Athletes from over 9,000 different countries will compete in this event, which features 39 sports. This project aims to foster sports, cultivate a sporting environment, and provide participants with a platform to showcase their abilities.

In order to improve the state's performance in interstate events, Shirgaonkar stated that the Olympic sports competitions in Maharashtra were organised. Sports in the state will flourish thanks to these sporting activities. Pune will become regarded as the sports capital thanks to these competitions. Dr. Deshmukh, the collector, stated that the Maharashtra Olympic sports competition is significant for the district and the state, and that the administration will offer the competition the required help.

On this occasion, a number of issues concerning the administration of the sporting event were reviewed. In order to provide the necessary facilities for the players and coaches, Commissioner Rao gave the appropriate directions to the concerned. The meeting was attended by senior personnel from various departments.